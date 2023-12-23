Casey Mittelstadt will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers play on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Mittelstadt in the Sabres-Rangers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

Mittelstadt's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:57 per game on the ice, is +5.

In seven of 34 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 19 of 34 games this season, Mittelstadt has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Mittelstadt has an assist in 16 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Mittelstadt hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 34 Games 5 29 Points 6 8 Goals 2 21 Assists 4

