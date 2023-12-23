Casey Mittelstadt Game Preview: Sabres vs. Rangers - December 23
Casey Mittelstadt will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers play on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Mittelstadt in the Sabres-Rangers matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Casey Mittelstadt vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights
- Mittelstadt's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:57 per game on the ice, is +5.
- In seven of 34 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 19 of 34 games this season, Mittelstadt has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.
- Mittelstadt has an assist in 16 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- The implied probability is 51.2% that Mittelstadt hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Rangers
- On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
- The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|34
|Games
|5
|29
|Points
|6
|8
|Goals
|2
|21
|Assists
|4
