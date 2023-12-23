Can we expect Christopher Tanev scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames face off with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

  • Tanev has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
  • Tanev has no points on the power play.
  • Tanev averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 68 total goals (2.3 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:10 Home W 3-1
12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 0:15 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:00 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:11 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:23 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:46 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 3-1

Flames vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

