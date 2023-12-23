Will Christopher Tanev Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 23?
Can we expect Christopher Tanev scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames face off with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Tanev stats and insights
- Tanev has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
- Tanev has no points on the power play.
- Tanev averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 68 total goals (2.3 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Tanev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|0:15
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|20:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Away
|L 3-1
Flames vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
