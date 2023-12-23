In the upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Colin Blackwell to find the back of the net for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Blackwell 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 53 games last season, Blackwell scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

In four games versus the Blues last season, he attempted two shots, but did not score a goal.

Blackwell produced no points on the power play last season.

Blackwell's shooting percentage last season was 3.8%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.

Blues 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blues ranked 27th in goals against, conceding 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

