Will Connor Murphy Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 23?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Connor Murphy going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Murphy stats and insights
- Murphy has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken one shot in two games against the Blues this season, but has not scored.
- Murphy has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 2.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Murphy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:43
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Away
|L 4-1
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
