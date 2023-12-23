Connor Zary and the Calgary Flames will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Does a wager on Zary interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Connor Zary vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Zary Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Zary has averaged 14:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

Zary has a goal in seven of 23 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 23 games this season, Zary has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Zary has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Zary hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Zary has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zary Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +33.

