2024 NCAA Bracketology: CSU Bakersfield March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will CSU Bakersfield be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How CSU Bakersfield ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|291
CSU Bakersfield's best wins
CSU Bakersfield picked up its signature win of the season on November 6, when it defeated the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, who rank No. 277 in the RPI rankings, 73-72. Kaleb Higgins, in that signature win, recorded a team-leading 27 points with two rebounds and two assists. Modestas Kancleris also played a part with eight points, four rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 96-76 at home over South Dakota (No. 302/RPI) on December 19
- 75-71 over Sacramento State (No. 332/RPI) on November 20
CSU Bakersfield's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, CSU Bakersfield has the 240th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- Of the Roadrunners' 20 remaining games this year, four are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records north of .500.
- As far as Bakersfield's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
CSU Bakersfield's next game
- Matchup: UCSD Tritons vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
