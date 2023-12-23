When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will CSU Bakersfield be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How CSU Bakersfield ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 291

CSU Bakersfield's best wins

CSU Bakersfield picked up its signature win of the season on November 6, when it defeated the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, who rank No. 277 in the RPI rankings, 73-72. Kaleb Higgins, in that signature win, recorded a team-leading 27 points with two rebounds and two assists. Modestas Kancleris also played a part with eight points, four rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

96-76 at home over South Dakota (No. 302/RPI) on December 19

75-71 over Sacramento State (No. 332/RPI) on November 20

CSU Bakersfield's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, CSU Bakersfield has the 240th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Roadrunners' 20 remaining games this year, four are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records north of .500.

As far as Bakersfield's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

CSU Bakersfield's next game

Matchup: UCSD Tritons vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

UCSD Tritons vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET Location: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

