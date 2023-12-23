Will CSU Fullerton be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features CSU Fullerton's full tournament resume.

How CSU Fullerton ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 103

CSU Fullerton's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, CSU Fullerton defeated the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at home on December 1. The final score was 64-54. With 20 points, Max Jones was the top scorer versus North Dakota. Second on the team was Dominic Brewton, with 19 points.

Next best wins

74-67 over Southern Miss (No. 216/RPI) on November 20

60-55 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 313/RPI) on December 6

62-60 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 332/RPI) on December 9

67-56 at home over Pacific (No. 339/RPI) on December 20

CSU Fullerton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

CSU Fullerton has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

The Titans have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, the Titans have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

CSU Fullerton gets the 165th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Titans have 12 games left against teams above .500. They have 10 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Fullerton's 20 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

CSU Fullerton's next game

Matchup: CSU Fullerton Titans vs. Long Beach State Beach

CSU Fullerton Titans vs. Long Beach State Beach Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Titan Gym in Fullerton, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

