Will CSU Northridge be one of the teams to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features CSU Northridge's full tournament resume.

How CSU Northridge ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 274

CSU Northridge's best wins

CSU Northridge picked up its best win of the season on December 11, when it beat the Utah Tech Trailblazers, who rank No. 162 in the RPI rankings, 80-75. Dionte Bostick, as the top scorer in the win over Utah Tech, amassed 18 points, while De'Sean Allen-Eikens was second on the squad with 17.

Next best wins

82-70 at home over Montana State (No. 268/RPI) on December 22

84-48 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 272/RPI) on November 24

76-73 on the road over Idaho (No. 274/RPI) on November 9

76-72 on the road over UCLA (No. 279/RPI) on December 19

74-64 on the road over Chicago State (No. 285/RPI) on November 14

CSU Northridge's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Matadors are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, CSU Northridge faces the second-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

In terms of the Matadors' upcoming schedule, they have 20 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams above .500.

Glancing at Northridge's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

CSU Northridge's next game

Matchup: Cal Poly Mustangs vs. CSU Northridge Matadors

Cal Poly Mustangs vs. CSU Northridge Matadors Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

