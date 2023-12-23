Can we count on Curtis Lazar finding the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lazar stats and insights

  • Lazar has scored in four of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Lazar has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 13.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 110 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lazar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 12:30 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 11:55 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 10:07 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.