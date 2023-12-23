The New Jersey Devils, including Dawson Mercer, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Thinking about a wager on Mercer in the Devils-Red Wings game? Use our stats and information below.

Dawson Mercer vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Mercer Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Mercer has averaged 16:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

Mercer has a goal in eight of 31 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 31 games this year, Mercer has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Mercer has an assist in six of 31 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Mercer hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Mercer has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mercer Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 31 Games 5 14 Points 1 8 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

