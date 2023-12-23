When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Delaware be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Delaware ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 101

Delaware's best wins

Delaware took down the Xavier Musketeers (No. 85-ranked in the RPI rankings) in an 87-80 win on December 5 -- its best win of the season. That signature victory against Xavier included a team-high 27 points from Jalun Trent. Jyare Davis, with 19 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

67-56 over Rhode Island (No. 233/RPI) on December 16

78-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 241/RPI) on November 6

78-67 on the road over Delaware State (No. 292/RPI) on November 15

73-69 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 301/RPI) on December 11

65-57 at home over Air Force (No. 309/RPI) on November 12

Delaware's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Fightin' Blue Hens are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

The Fightin' Blue Hens have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Delaware has been handed the 318th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Fightin' Blue Hens' 19 remaining games this season, 16 are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records above .500.

Delaware has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Delaware's next game

Matchup: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Princeton Tigers

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Princeton Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware TV Channel: FloHoops

