Can we count on Delaware State to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Delaware State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Delaware State ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-0 NR NR 293

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Delaware State's best wins

Delaware State's signature win this season came on November 30 in a 76-69 victory against the Chicago State Cougars. In the win over Chicago State, Martez Robinson compiled a team-leading 24 points. Jevin Muniz came through with 21 points.

Next best wins

72-64 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 305/RPI) on November 25

71-63 over Grambling (No. 324/RPI) on November 17

79-73 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 346/RPI) on December 2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Delaware State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-6

Based on the RPI, the Hornets have two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hornets are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Delaware State is playing the 308th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Hornets have four games left versus teams above .500. They have 10 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Glancing at Delaware St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Delaware State's next game

Matchup: Delaware State Hornets vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Delaware State Hornets vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Delaware State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.