2024 NCAA Bracketology: Delaware State March Madness Resume | December 25
Can we count on Delaware State to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Delaware State ranks
|Record
|MEAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-9
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|293
Delaware State's best wins
Delaware State's signature win this season came on November 30 in a 76-69 victory against the Chicago State Cougars. In the win over Chicago State, Martez Robinson compiled a team-leading 24 points. Jevin Muniz came through with 21 points.
Next best wins
- 72-64 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 305/RPI) on November 25
- 71-63 over Grambling (No. 324/RPI) on November 17
- 79-73 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 346/RPI) on December 2
Delaware State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-6
- Based on the RPI, the Hornets have two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hornets are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- Delaware State is playing the 308th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Hornets have four games left versus teams above .500. They have 10 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Glancing at Delaware St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Delaware State's next game
- Matchup: Delaware State Hornets vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
