In the upcoming game versus the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Dennis Gilbert to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Gilbert stats and insights

Gilbert is yet to score through 23 games this season.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Gilbert has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Gilbert recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:25 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:52 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 20:26 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:16 Home W 3-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:31 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:03 Home W 4-3 OT

Flames vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

