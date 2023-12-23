Will Dillon Dube Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 23?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Dillon Dube find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Dube stats and insights
- Dube has scored in three of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
- Dube has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 9.4% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 68 total goals (2.3 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Dube recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:13
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:23
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|5:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Home
|L 4-3
Flames vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
