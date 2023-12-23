The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Dillon Dube find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dube stats and insights

  • Dube has scored in three of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
  • Dube has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 9.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 68 total goals (2.3 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dube recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:13 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:23 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:19 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:04 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 5:47 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:07 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:52 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.