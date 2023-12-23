Can we expect Drexel to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Drexel's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Drexel ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 138

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drexel's best wins

Drexel's best win of the season came in a 57-55 victory on December 2 over the Villanova Wildcats, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35) in the RPI. Amari Williams amassed a team-leading 12 points with six rebounds and two assists in the game versus Villanova.

Next best wins

74-72 on the road over Winthrop (No. 151/RPI) on November 11

71-52 at home over Albany (NY) (No. 202/RPI) on December 16

62-52 at home over Queens (No. 246/RPI) on November 19

65-47 at home over Fairfield (No. 254/RPI) on November 17

69-48 on the road over Lafayette (No. 334/RPI) on November 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Drexel's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-5 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Drexel has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).

Drexel has tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (five).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Drexel faces the 253rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Dragons have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 13 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Drexel has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Drexel's next game

Matchup: Drexel Dragons vs. Hampton Pirates

Drexel Dragons vs. Hampton Pirates Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Drexel games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.