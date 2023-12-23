2024 NCAA Bracketology: Drexel March Madness Resume | December 25
Can we expect Drexel to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Drexel ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|138
Drexel's best wins
Drexel's best win of the season came in a 57-55 victory on December 2 over the Villanova Wildcats, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35) in the RPI. Amari Williams amassed a team-leading 12 points with six rebounds and two assists in the game versus Villanova.
Next best wins
- 74-72 on the road over Winthrop (No. 151/RPI) on November 11
- 71-52 at home over Albany (NY) (No. 202/RPI) on December 16
- 62-52 at home over Queens (No. 246/RPI) on November 19
- 65-47 at home over Fairfield (No. 254/RPI) on November 17
- 69-48 on the road over Lafayette (No. 334/RPI) on November 29
Drexel's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-5 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Drexel has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).
- Drexel has tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (five).
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Drexel faces the 253rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- The Dragons have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 13 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Drexel has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Drexel's next game
- Matchup: Drexel Dragons vs. Hampton Pirates
- Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
