When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Duquesne be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on Duquesne's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Duquesne ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 61

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duquesne's best wins

Duquesne's best win of the season came against the UC Irvine Anteaters, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to the RPI. Duquesne secured the 66-62 home win on November 29. Andrei Savrasov was the top scorer in the signature victory over UC Irvine, dropping 15 points with seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

90-72 over Charleston (SC) (No. 63/RPI) on November 10

69-67 over Bradley (No. 65/RPI) on December 18

79-77 at home over Cleveland State (No. 157/RPI) on November 6

85-72 on the road over Marshall (No. 191/RPI) on December 6

68-59 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 210/RPI) on December 8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duquesne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

The Dukes have tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Duquesne gets the 101st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Dukes' upcoming schedule includes eight games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.

Glancing at Duquesne's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Duquesne's next game

Matchup: Duquesne Dukes vs. Cleary Cougars

Duquesne Dukes vs. Cleary Cougars Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Duquesne games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.