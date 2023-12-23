2024 NCAA Bracketology: Duquesne March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Duquesne be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How Duquesne ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|61
Duquesne's best wins
Duquesne's best win of the season came against the UC Irvine Anteaters, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to the RPI. Duquesne secured the 66-62 home win on November 29. Andrei Savrasov was the top scorer in the signature victory over UC Irvine, dropping 15 points with seven rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 90-72 over Charleston (SC) (No. 63/RPI) on November 10
- 69-67 over Bradley (No. 65/RPI) on December 18
- 79-77 at home over Cleveland State (No. 157/RPI) on November 6
- 85-72 on the road over Marshall (No. 191/RPI) on December 6
- 68-59 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 210/RPI) on December 8
Duquesne's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- The Dukes have tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Duquesne gets the 101st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Dukes' upcoming schedule includes eight games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.
- Glancing at Duquesne's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Duquesne's next game
- Matchup: Duquesne Dukes vs. Cleary Cougars
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
