Saturday's contest that pits the Duquesne Dukes (8-2) versus the Santa Clara Broncos (8-5) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 76-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duquesne, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM on December 23.

According to our computer prediction, Duquesne is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 153.5 over/under.

Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: Duquesne -3.5

Duquesne -3.5 Point Total: 153.5

153.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duquesne -165, Santa Clara +140

Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 76, Santa Clara 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Duquesne vs. Santa Clara

Pick ATS: Duquesne (-3.5)



Duquesne (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



Duquesne has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Santa Clara, who is 3-5-0 ATS. The Dukes have hit the over in four games, while Broncos games have gone over four times. The teams score 154.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Duquesne Performance Insights

The Dukes average 76.5 points per game (140th in college basketball) while allowing 68.9 per contest (131st in college basketball). They have a +76 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Duquesne grabs 37.5 rebounds per game (140th in college basketball) while allowing 35.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

Duquesne hits 8.7 three-pointers per game (79th in college basketball) while shooting 34.5% from deep (136th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game while shooting 34.7%.

The Dukes rank 125th in college basketball with 97.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 144th in college basketball defensively with 88.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Duquesne has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.9 per game (107th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (184th in college basketball).

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos' +71 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.3 points per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 72.8 per outing (230th in college basketball).

Santa Clara comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.0 boards. It grabs 38.8 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.8.

Santa Clara connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (79th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 37.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.9%.

Santa Clara loses the turnover battle by 3.0 per game, committing 13.5 (305th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.5.

