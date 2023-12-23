How to Watch Duquesne vs. Santa Clara on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Duquesne Dukes (8-2) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Santa Clara Broncos (8-5) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Duquesne Stats Insights
- The Dukes make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- In games Duquesne shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Dukes are the 140th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 91st.
- The Dukes put up 76.5 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 72.8 the Broncos allow.
- When Duquesne totals more than 72.8 points, it is 5-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Santa Clara Stats Insights
- The Broncos' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Dukes have given up to their opponents (41.4%).
- This season, Santa Clara has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dukes sit at 110th.
- The Broncos' 78.3 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 68.9 the Dukes give up.
- Santa Clara has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.5 points.
Duquesne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duquesne averaged 75.1 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 73.8 points per contest.
- The Dukes gave up 66.8 points per game last year at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.1).
- When it comes to total threes made, Duquesne fared worse at home last year, draining 8.7 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.3 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 36.6% three-point percentage at home and a 36.2% mark when playing on the road.
Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Santa Clara scored 6.2 fewer points per game at home (75.0) than on the road (81.2).
- At home, the Broncos conceded 69.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.1).
- Beyond the arc, Santa Clara made more triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (36.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duquesne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Marshall
|W 85-72
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/8/2023
|Saint Peter's
|W 68-59
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|Bradley
|W 69-67
|The LeBron James Arena
|12/23/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/30/2023
|Cleary
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Utah State
|L 84-82
|Leavey Center
|12/16/2023
|Washington State
|W 69-61
|Footprint Center
|12/20/2023
|@ San Jose State
|L 81-78
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/23/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/30/2023
|Yale
|-
|Leavey Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.