The Duquesne Dukes (8-2) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Santa Clara Broncos (8-5) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FloHoops

Duquesne Stats Insights

The Dukes make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

In games Duquesne shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Dukes are the 140th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 91st.

The Dukes put up 76.5 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 72.8 the Broncos allow.

When Duquesne totals more than 72.8 points, it is 5-1.

Santa Clara Stats Insights

The Broncos' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Dukes have given up to their opponents (41.4%).

This season, Santa Clara has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Broncos are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dukes sit at 110th.

The Broncos' 78.3 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 68.9 the Dukes give up.

Santa Clara has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.5 points.

Duquesne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duquesne averaged 75.1 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 73.8 points per contest.

The Dukes gave up 66.8 points per game last year at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.1).

When it comes to total threes made, Duquesne fared worse at home last year, draining 8.7 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.3 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 36.6% three-point percentage at home and a 36.2% mark when playing on the road.

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Santa Clara scored 6.2 fewer points per game at home (75.0) than on the road (81.2).

At home, the Broncos conceded 69.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.1).

Beyond the arc, Santa Clara made more triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (36.5%).

Duquesne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 @ Marshall W 85-72 Cam Henderson Center 12/8/2023 Saint Peter's W 68-59 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 12/18/2023 Bradley W 69-67 The LeBron James Arena 12/23/2023 Santa Clara - T-Mobile Arena 12/30/2023 Cleary - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 @ UMass - William D. Mullins Center

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule