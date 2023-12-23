The Duquesne Dukes (8-2) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Santa Clara Broncos (8-5) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Duquesne Stats Insights

  • The Dukes make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • In games Duquesne shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
  • The Dukes are the 140th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 91st.
  • The Dukes put up 76.5 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 72.8 the Broncos allow.
  • When Duquesne totals more than 72.8 points, it is 5-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Santa Clara Stats Insights

  • The Broncos' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Dukes have given up to their opponents (41.4%).
  • This season, Santa Clara has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dukes sit at 110th.
  • The Broncos' 78.3 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 68.9 the Dukes give up.
  • Santa Clara has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.5 points.

Duquesne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Duquesne averaged 75.1 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 73.8 points per contest.
  • The Dukes gave up 66.8 points per game last year at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.1).
  • When it comes to total threes made, Duquesne fared worse at home last year, draining 8.7 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.3 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 36.6% three-point percentage at home and a 36.2% mark when playing on the road.

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Santa Clara scored 6.2 fewer points per game at home (75.0) than on the road (81.2).
  • At home, the Broncos conceded 69.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Santa Clara made more triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duquesne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Marshall W 85-72 Cam Henderson Center
12/8/2023 Saint Peter's W 68-59 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 Bradley W 69-67 The LeBron James Arena
12/23/2023 Santa Clara - T-Mobile Arena
12/30/2023 Cleary - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 @ UMass - William D. Mullins Center

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Utah State L 84-82 Leavey Center
12/16/2023 Washington State W 69-61 Footprint Center
12/20/2023 @ San Jose State L 81-78 Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/23/2023 Duquesne - T-Mobile Arena
12/30/2023 Yale - Leavey Center
1/4/2024 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.