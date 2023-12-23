The Duquesne Dukes (8-2) hope to continue a four-game winning run when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (8-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The contest airs on FloHoops.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duquesne vs. Santa Clara matchup in this article.

Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Game Info

Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duquesne Moneyline Santa Clara Moneyline BetMGM Duquesne (-3.5) 153.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Duquesne (-3.5) 152.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Betting Trends

Duquesne has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Dukes' six games this season have gone over the point total.

Santa Clara has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of four Broncos games this year have hit the over.

