The Duquesne Dukes (8-2) will play the Santa Clara Broncos (8-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.

Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Favorite: Duquesne (-3.5)

Duquesne (-3.5) Total: 153.5

153.5 TV: FloHoops

Duquesne Players to Watch

Jimmy Clark III: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Dae Dae Grant: 18.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Andrei Savrasov: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Fousseyni Drame: 7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK David Dixon: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Adama Bal: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

15 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Christoph Tilly: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyeree Bryan: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison

Duquesne Rank Duquesne AVG Santa Clara AVG Santa Clara Rank 139th 76.5 Points Scored 78.3 107th 131st 68.9 Points Allowed 72.8 230th 140th 37.5 Rebounds 38.8 91st 110th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.6 76th 79th 8.7 3pt Made 8.7 79th 240th 12.7 Assists 15.5 82nd 108th 10.9 Turnovers 13.5 305th

