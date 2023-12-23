The Duquesne Dukes (8-2) will play the Santa Clara Broncos (8-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.

Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Jimmy Clark III: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dae Dae Grant: 18.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Andrei Savrasov: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Fousseyni Drame: 7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • David Dixon: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Adama Bal: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Johnny O'Neil: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Christoph Tilly: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyeree Bryan: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison

Duquesne Rank Duquesne AVG Santa Clara AVG Santa Clara Rank
139th 76.5 Points Scored 78.3 107th
131st 68.9 Points Allowed 72.8 230th
140th 37.5 Rebounds 38.8 91st
110th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.6 76th
79th 8.7 3pt Made 8.7 79th
240th 12.7 Assists 15.5 82nd
108th 10.9 Turnovers 13.5 305th

