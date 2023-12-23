Duquesne vs. Santa Clara December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Duquesne Dukes (8-2) will play the Santa Clara Broncos (8-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.
Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Duquesne (-3.5)
- Total: 153.5
- TV: FloHoops
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Jimmy Clark III: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dae Dae Grant: 18.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andrei Savrasov: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Fousseyni Drame: 7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- David Dixon: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Adama Bal: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Christoph Tilly: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyeree Bryan: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison
|Duquesne Rank
|Duquesne AVG
|Santa Clara AVG
|Santa Clara Rank
|139th
|76.5
|Points Scored
|78.3
|107th
|131st
|68.9
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|230th
|140th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|38.8
|91st
|110th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|76th
|79th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|8.7
|79th
|240th
|12.7
|Assists
|15.5
|82nd
|108th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|13.5
|305th
