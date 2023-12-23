The Duquesne Dukes (8-2) are favored (-3.5) to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (8-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The game airs on FloHoops. The point total for the matchup is 152.5.

Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duquesne -3.5 152.5

Duquesne vs Santa Clara Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Dukes have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Duquesne has been at least a -165 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The Dukes have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, Santa Clara has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

The Broncos have a mark of 3-1 in contests where oddsmakers give them odds of +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Santa Clara has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duquesne 4 66.7% 76.5 154.8 68.9 141.7 149.7 Santa Clara 4 50% 78.3 154.8 72.8 141.7 150.0

Additional Duquesne vs Santa Clara Insights & Trends

The Dukes score only 3.7 more points per game (76.5) than the Broncos allow (72.8).

Duquesne is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 72.8 points.

The Broncos' 78.3 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 68.9 the Dukes give up to opponents.

Santa Clara is 3-4 against the spread and 7-4 overall when it scores more than 68.9 points.

Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duquesne 3-3-0 2-2 4-2-0 Santa Clara 3-5-0 2-0 4-4-0

Duquesne vs. Santa Clara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duquesne Santa Clara 16-4 Home Record 14-5 3-7 Away Record 6-3 8-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.0 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 81.2 7-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

