The Buffalo Sabres, Dylan Cozens included, will face the New York Rangers on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Cozens against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.

Dylan Cozens vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

Cozens' plus-minus rating this season, in 15:46 per game on the ice, is -2.

Cozens has a goal in six games this year through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Cozens has a point in 13 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Cozens has an assist in nine of 32 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Cozens hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Cozens has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 32 Games 5 18 Points 1 6 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

