Will Eastern Washington be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Eastern Washington's complete tournament resume.

How Eastern Washington ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 1-0 NR NR 93

Eastern Washington's best wins

On December 28, Eastern Washington captured its signature win of the season, a 91-57 victory over the Portland State Vikings, who are a top 50 team (No. 48), according to the RPI. With 21 points, Cedric Coward was the top scorer versus Portland State. Second on the team was Dane Erikstrup, with 18 points.

Next best wins

73-68 on the road over Air Force (No. 310/RPI) on December 9

62-53 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 315/RPI) on December 18

Eastern Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Eastern Washington has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, the Eagles have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 36th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the eighth-most.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Eastern Washington has to overcome the 24th-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Eagles have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 13 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

EWU has 19 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Eastern Washington's next game

Matchup: Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Sacramento State Hornets

Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Sacramento State Hornets Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington

Reese Court in Cheney, Washington TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

