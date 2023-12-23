Will Elias Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 23?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Elias Lindholm light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- Lindholm has scored in seven of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
- On the power play, Lindholm has accumulated two goals and three assists.
- He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|3
|1
|2
|23:10
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:58
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|24:56
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|20:41
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|23:05
|Home
|L 4-3
Flames vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
