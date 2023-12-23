The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Elias Lindholm light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

Lindholm has scored in seven of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Kings.

On the power play, Lindholm has accumulated two goals and three assists.

He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 23:10 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:17 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:58 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:56 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:41 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:54 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:05 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 23:05 Home L 4-3

Flames vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.