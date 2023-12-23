The Calgary Flames, with Elias Lindholm, will be in action Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. Does a wager on Lindholm interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Elias Lindholm vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 21:00 on the ice per game.

Lindholm has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lindholm has a point in 14 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Lindholm has an assist in 11 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Lindholm goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Lindholm having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have allowed 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's +33 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 4 23 Points 6 8 Goals 1 15 Assists 5

