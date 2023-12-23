Will Erik Haula Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 23?
Can we expect Erik Haula scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Haula stats and insights
- In seven of 26 games this season, Haula has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal versus the Red Wings this season in two games (four shots).
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Haula averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.7%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Haula recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:07
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|12:16
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|15:21
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|9:30
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|L 2-1
Devils vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
