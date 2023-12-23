Can we expect Erik Haula scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

In seven of 26 games this season, Haula has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Red Wings this season in two games (four shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Haula averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.7%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:07 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:16 Home W 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away W 6-5 11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 2-1

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.