Erik Haula will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Haula? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Erik Haula vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Haula Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Haula has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 13:06 on the ice per game.

Haula has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 26 games this season, Haula has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Haula has an assist in six of 26 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Haula hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Haula going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Haula Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 26 Games 5 15 Points 3 8 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

