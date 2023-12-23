Will Fabian Zetterlund light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

In eight of 33 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored two goals versus the Canucks this season in three games (seven shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Zetterlund averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.0%.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:18 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:53 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:00 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:57 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 6-3

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

