The San Jose Sharks, with Fabian Zetterlund, will be in action Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Fancy a wager on Zetterlund in the Sharks-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

Zetterlund has averaged 17:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -13).

Zetterlund has a goal in eight games this season through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zetterlund has a point in 10 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points three times.

In five of 33 games this season, Zetterlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Zetterlund hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Zetterlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +44.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 33 Games 6 13 Points 4 8 Goals 2 5 Assists 2

