Can we count on Fairleigh Dickinson to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Fairleigh Dickinson's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Fairleigh Dickinson ranks

Record NEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 287

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fairleigh Dickinson's best wins

Fairleigh Dickinson defeated the No. 171-ranked (according to the RPI) Manhattan Jaspers, 76-71, on December 8, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. The leading point-getter against Manhattan was Ansley Almonor, who amassed 21 points with three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

71-70 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 210/RPI) on November 15

92-86 on the road over Buffalo (No. 329/RPI) on November 6

71-68 on the road over NJIT (No. 337/RPI) on December 2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Fairleigh Dickinson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-5

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Knights are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Fairleigh Dickinson gets the benefit of the fifth-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Knights have 18 games remaining this season, including 15 against teams with worse records, and one against teams with records north of .500.

Of FDU's 18 remaining games this year, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Fairleigh Dickinson's next game

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV Channel: BTN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Fairleigh Dickinson games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.