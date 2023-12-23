Will Filip Zadina Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 23?
Will Filip Zadina light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zadina stats and insights
- In four of 28 games this season, Zadina has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Canucks this season in three games (five shots).
- On the power play, Zadina has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 8.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zadina recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|17:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|10:34
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:58
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|12:32
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|4:14
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Away
|L 7-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.