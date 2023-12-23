Will Filip Zadina light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadina stats and insights

In four of 28 games this season, Zadina has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Canucks this season in three games (five shots).

On the power play, Zadina has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 8.9% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Zadina recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:07 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:34 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:58 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:09 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:32 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:33 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:12 Away W 5-4 OT 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 7-1

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

