Will Fordham be one of the teams to secure a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Fordham's full tournament resume.

How Fordham ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 250

Fordham's best wins

As far as its best win this season, Fordham defeated the Manhattan Jaspers at home on November 27. The final score was 93-61. Antrell Charlton dropped a team-high 10 points with four rebounds and four assists in the game against Manhattan.

Next best wins

77-64 over Norfolk State (No. 213/RPI) on November 17

60-59 over North Texas (No. 228/RPI) on December 10

68-64 at home over Wagner (No. 292/RPI) on November 6

80-52 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 317/RPI) on November 30

Fordham's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-4

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Rams are 5-4 (.556%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories, but also tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Fordham gets the 300th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Rams have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 17 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and none against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Fordham's 19 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Fordham's next game

Matchup: Fordham Rams vs. Columbia Lions

Fordham Rams vs. Columbia Lions Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

