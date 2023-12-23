For bracketology insights on Fresno State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Fresno State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Fresno State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 221

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fresno State's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Fresno State took down the Morgan State Bears at home on November 15. The final score was 87-68. Isaiah Hill was the top scorer in the signature win over Morgan State, recording 21 points with three rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

81-76 over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on November 21

79-67 at home over Idaho State (No. 315/RPI) on December 5

61-58 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 320/RPI) on December 15

89-56 at home over Pacific (No. 339/RPI) on December 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Fresno State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Bulldogs have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Fresno State has been handed the 180th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs have 19 games left versus teams above .500. They have none versus teams with worse records.

Of Fresno St's 19 remaining games this season, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Fresno State's next game

Matchup: San Diego Toreros vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

San Diego Toreros vs. Fresno State Bulldogs Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Fresno State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.