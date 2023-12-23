2024 NCAA Bracketology: Fresno State March Madness Odds | December 25
For bracketology insights on Fresno State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
How Fresno State ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|221
Fresno State's best wins
As far as its signature win this season, Fresno State took down the Morgan State Bears at home on November 15. The final score was 87-68. Isaiah Hill was the top scorer in the signature win over Morgan State, recording 21 points with three rebounds and five assists.
Next best wins
- 81-76 over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on November 21
- 79-67 at home over Idaho State (No. 315/RPI) on December 5
- 61-58 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 320/RPI) on December 15
- 89-56 at home over Pacific (No. 339/RPI) on December 9
Fresno State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- The Bulldogs have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Fresno State has been handed the 180th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Bulldogs have 19 games left versus teams above .500. They have none versus teams with worse records.
- Of Fresno St's 19 remaining games this season, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Fresno State's next game
- Matchup: San Diego Toreros vs. Fresno State Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
