When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will George Washington be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How George Washington ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 NR NR 78

George Washington's best wins

When George Washington beat the Hofstra Pride, the No. 91 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 71-60 on November 14, it was its signature win of the season so far. James Bishop, in that signature victory, recorded a team-high 17 points with three rebounds and three assists. Garrett Johnson also played a part with 15 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

79-67 at home over New Hampshire (No. 93/RPI) on November 18

81-71 over Delaware (No. 172/RPI) on November 26

99-94 over Ohio (No. 275/RPI) on November 24

79-75 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on December 21

89-44 at home over Stonehill (No. 307/RPI) on November 6

George Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

George Washington has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, the Revolutionaries have six wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, George Washington gets the 331st-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Revolutionaries' 19 remaining games this season, 17 are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records above .500.

GW has 19 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

George Washington's next game

Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

