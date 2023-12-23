2024 NCAA Bracketology: Georgetown March Madness Odds | December 25
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Georgetown be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
Want to bet on Georgetown's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Preseason national championship odds: +30000
How Georgetown ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|282
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgetown's best wins
Against the Jackson State Tigers on November 25, Georgetown notched its signature win of the season, which was an 88-81 home victory. Wayne Bristol Jr. led the way versus Jackson State, dropping 14 points. Second on the team was Supreme Cook with 12 points.
Next best wins
- 69-67 at home over Merrimack (No. 168/RPI) on November 29
- 72-68 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 190/RPI) on December 16
- 94-57 at home over Le Moyne (No. 298/RPI) on November 7
- 88-83 at home over American (No. 303/RPI) on November 19
- 83-72 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 305/RPI) on November 18
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Georgetown's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- Based on the RPI, Georgetown has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Hoyas are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Georgetown gets the 246th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- In terms of the Hoyas' upcoming schedule, they have two games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams over .500.
- In terms of Georgetown's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with four coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Georgetown's next game
- Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas vs. Creighton Bluejays
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Georgetown games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.