When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Georgetown be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +30000

How Georgetown ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-2 NR NR 282

Georgetown's best wins

Against the Jackson State Tigers on November 25, Georgetown notched its signature win of the season, which was an 88-81 home victory. Wayne Bristol Jr. led the way versus Jackson State, dropping 14 points. Second on the team was Supreme Cook with 12 points.

Next best wins

69-67 at home over Merrimack (No. 168/RPI) on November 29

72-68 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 190/RPI) on December 16

94-57 at home over Le Moyne (No. 298/RPI) on November 7

88-83 at home over American (No. 303/RPI) on November 19

83-72 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 305/RPI) on November 18

Georgetown's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Based on the RPI, Georgetown has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Hoyas are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Georgetown gets the 246th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

In terms of the Hoyas' upcoming schedule, they have two games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams over .500.

In terms of Georgetown's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with four coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Georgetown's next game

Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas vs. Creighton Bluejays

Georgetown Hoyas vs. Creighton Bluejays Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

