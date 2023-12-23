In the upcoming matchup versus the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Givani Smith to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In one of 26 games this season, Smith scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken two shots in three games against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Smith has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 84 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 5:21 Home L 5-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:53 Away L 1-0 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:03 Away L 5-4 SO 12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:46 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 4:58 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 2:59 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:15 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:28 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:54 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:55 Away L 7-1

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

