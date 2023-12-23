If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Gonzaga and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

How Gonzaga ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 10 13 48

Gonzaga's best wins

When Gonzaga defeated the Syracuse Orange, the No. 17 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 76-57 on November 21, it was its signature win of the season. Against Syracuse, Ryan Nembhard led the team by dropping 15 points to go along with two rebounds and seven assists.

Next best wins

89-76 over USC (No. 126/RPI) on December 2

100-76 at home over Jackson State (No. 129/RPI) on December 20

86-71 at home over Yale (No. 143/RPI) on November 10

111-71 at home over UAPB (No. 256/RPI) on December 5

78-40 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 272/RPI) on December 11

Gonzaga's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Gonzaga has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

Gonzaga has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Gonzaga is facing the 77th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs have nine games remaining against teams over .500. They have 13 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Gonzaga's 15 remaining games this season, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Gonzaga's next game

Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Diego State Aztecs Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET Location: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV Channel: ESPN2

