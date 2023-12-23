2024 NCAA Bracketology: Green Bay Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
For bracketology analysis around Green Bay and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.
How Green Bay ranks
|Record
|Horizon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|1-0
|32
|35
|57
Green Bay's best wins
Green Bay's signature win of the season came on November 16 in a 65-53 victory versus the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays. Maddy Schreiber, in that signature win, compiled a team-high 14 points with five rebounds and two assists. Callie Genke also played a part with 11 points, two rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 59-48 over Washington State (No. 23/RPI) on November 25
- 88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 113/RPI) on November 11
- 64-56 at home over UIC (No. 186/RPI) on December 13
- 87-54 at home over Saint Louis (No. 206/RPI) on December 16
- 76-53 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 293/RPI) on November 30
Green Bay's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Green Bay has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Green Bay is facing the 38th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Phoenix have 19 games left this year, including 17 against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records above .500.
- Glancing at Green Bay's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Green Bay's next game
- Matchup: Green Bay Phoenix vs. Cleveland State Vikings
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
