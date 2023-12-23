In the upcoming tilt against the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Henri Jokiharju to find the back of the net for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Jokiharju stats and insights

Jokiharju has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Rangers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Jokiharju has no points on the power play.

Jokiharju averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Jokiharju recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:43 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:55 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:46 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:46 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:28 Away L 6-2

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

