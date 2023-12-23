Should you wager on Jack Hughes to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

In 10 of 26 games this season, Hughes has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In two games versus the Red Wings this season, he has taken five shots and scored two goals.

On the power play, Hughes has accumulated four goals and 13 assists.

Hughes averages 3.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 110 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:16 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:23 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 3 3 0 15:44 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:11 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:37 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:02 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 18:32 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 27:16 Home L 6-3

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

