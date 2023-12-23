The New Jersey Devils, Jack Hughes among them, face the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Hughes are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Hughes vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Hughes has a goal in 10 games this season out of 26 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 17 of 26 games this year, Hughes has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 26 games this year, Hughes has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Hughes goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 63.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 110 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 26 Games 5 38 Points 6 14 Goals 4 24 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.