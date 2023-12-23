In the upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Jack Quinn to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jack Quinn score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Quinn 2022-23 stats and insights

In 12 of 75 games last season, Quinn scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He did not score versus the Rangers last season in three games (10 shots).

On the power play, he scored one goal while picking up five assists.

He took 1.6 shots per game, sinking 11.1% of them.

Rangers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Rangers were one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 216 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

The Rangers secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

