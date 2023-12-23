The Buffalo Sabres, Jack Quinn among them, meet the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. If you're considering a bet on Quinn against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Quinn vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Quinn Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 75 games last season, Quinn averaged 12:49 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -7.

In 12 of 75 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Quinn's 14 goals last season have come via 126 shots (11.1% conversion rate).

In 20 of 75 games last season, Quinn had an assist -- and three of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 40%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Quinn has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Quinn Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +18.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.