On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Jacob MacDonald going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDonald stats and insights

In four of 16 games this season, MacDonald has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Canucks this season in three games (six shots).

On the power play, MacDonald has accumulated three goals and one assist.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 17.2% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 84 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

MacDonald recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:34 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 0:43 Away L 6-2 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:48 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:49 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 10:01 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 2 2 0 12:06 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

