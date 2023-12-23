Will Jacob MacDonald Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 23?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Jacob MacDonald going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
MacDonald stats and insights
- In four of 16 games this season, MacDonald has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Canucks this season in three games (six shots).
- On the power play, MacDonald has accumulated three goals and one assist.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 17.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 84 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
MacDonald recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:34
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|0:43
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:48
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|10:01
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|12:06
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Home
|W 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.