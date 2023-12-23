When the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jake McCabe find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McCabe stats and insights

McCabe has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

McCabe has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McCabe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:41 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 24:02 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:50 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:53 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:15 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 2 0 2 25:08 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:03 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 24:16 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.