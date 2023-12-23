The bookmakers think the Armed Forces Bowl between the James Madison Dukes and Air Force Falcons will be a close one, with the Dukes favored by 2.5 points. The action starts at 3:30 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ABC from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The over/under is set at 41 in the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Air Force matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

James Madison vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

James Madison vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Air Force Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-2.5) 41 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-2.5) 41.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

James Madison vs. Air Force Betting Trends

James Madison has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Dukes have covered the spread seven times this season (7-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Air Force has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.

The Falcons have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

James Madison & Air Force 2023 Futures Odds

Air Force To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

