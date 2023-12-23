James Madison vs. Air Force: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Armed Forces Bowl
The bookmakers think the Armed Forces Bowl between the James Madison Dukes and Air Force Falcons will be a close one, with the Dukes favored by 2.5 points. The action starts at 3:30 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ABC from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The over/under is set at 41 in the outing.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Air Force matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
James Madison vs. Air Force Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
James Madison vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Air Force Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-2.5)
|41
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-2.5)
|41.5
|-140
|+116
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 17 Odds
- UTSA vs Marshall
- Utah vs Northwestern
- South Alabama vs Eastern Michigan
- Georgia Tech vs UCF
- Georgia State vs Utah State
- Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois
- South Florida vs Syracuse
- Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State
James Madison vs. Air Force Betting Trends
- James Madison has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Dukes have covered the spread seven times this season (7-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Air Force has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.
- The Falcons have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
James Madison & Air Force 2023 Futures Odds
|Air Force
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.