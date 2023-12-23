On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Jan Rutta going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rutta stats and insights

  • Rutta is yet to score through 27 games this season.
  • He has taken two shots in two games versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
  • Rutta has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 84 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rutta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:13 Home L 5-2
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:53 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:43 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 20:04 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:55 Away L 6-5
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 4:17 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.