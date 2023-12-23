The Buffalo Sabres, Jeff Skinner included, will meet the New York Rangers on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Skinner? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jeff Skinner vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Skinner Season Stats Insights

Skinner has averaged 17:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Skinner has scored a goal in a game 12 times this season over 31 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 17 of 31 games this season, Skinner has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 31 games this season, Skinner has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Skinner's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Skinner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Skinner Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 31 Games 5 25 Points 3 14 Goals 2 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.