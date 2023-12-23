In the upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jesper Bratt to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Bratt stats and insights

Bratt has scored in 10 of 31 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In two games versus the Red Wings this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has five goals, plus 13 assists.

Bratt averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.3%.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 110 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Bratt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:14 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 14:46 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:06 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:47 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 2 1 1 18:12 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:57 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 19:13 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:47 Home L 6-3

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

