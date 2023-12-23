Jesper Bratt and the New Jersey Devils will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Does a bet on Bratt interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jesper Bratt vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In Bratt's 31 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Bratt has a point in 21 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Bratt has an assist in 17 of 31 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 35.7% that Bratt goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bratt has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bratt Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 31 Games 5 37 Points 5 13 Goals 2 24 Assists 3

